IVCC Jazz, Wind ensembles to perform

Diane Nelson, Colton Schaefer, and Fred Davis perform during a previous Illinois Valley Community College Jazz Ensemble concert. (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Jazz and Wind ensembles will perform in concert next week.

The Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, and the Wind Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Both concerts will be in the Cultural Centre, and there is no admission charge.

The Jazz Ensemble features works from the 1970s to the present and a blend of Latin, swing and contemporary by artists and composers such as Artau, Berg, Baylock, Stevie Wonder, Hefti and the bands Earth, Wind and Fire and Survivor.

Selections include “Playing with Fire,” “Crossroads,” “A Shade of Jade,” “Sir Duke,” “In the Stone,” “Bag O’ Bones,” and “Eye of the Tiger.”

The Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Brandon L. Czubachowski.

The Wind Ensemble will perform works by Frank Ticheli, Charles Gounod, Robert Buckley, John Philip Sousa, Antonio de Cabezon, Ron Nelson and Brian Balmages.

Selections include “Amazing Grace,” “Funeral March of a Marionette (a theme that has become associated with the suspense-film director Alfred Hitchcock),” “LOL (Laugh Out Loud),” “Manhattan Beach March,” “Prelude in the Dorian Mode,” “Rocky Point Holiday,” (performed as an honor to Ron Nelson who died in December) and “Shadow Waltzes.”

Under the direction of Phil Whaley, the Wind Ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators, and community members.