GriefShare Support group to meet in Princeton

Community members who have experienced the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, recent or not so recent, are invited to participate in the GriefShare support group at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton.

The new session begins Monday, March 11, and runs through June 3. The group will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday to help face challenges and move toward rebuilding your life. The meeting that falls on Memorial Day will be Tuesday, May 28. There is a cost of $20 for the participant guide.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that features grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. Each GriefShare session has three distinct elements – video seminar, support group discussion and a participant guide with personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics. Each session is self-contained so participants are welcome to begin at any point within the 13-week program.

The church is premiering brand-new GriefShare 4.0 materials, which include fresh video content featuring nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories. Topics covered include loneliness, sadness, self-care, fear, anger, regrets, relationships, resilience and hope.

Participants will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend, according to organizers. Participants will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and renew hope for the future. This is an opportunity for those who are grieving to be around people who understand what they are feeling.

Participants should bring their own water bottle. Pre-registering is not necessary but helpful. Visit www.griefshare.org/goups/176757 for more information or to register. Or call the Evangelical Covenant Church at 815-875-2124 with questions.