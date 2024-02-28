BCR girls state basketball preview

St. Bede's Ali Bosnich celebrates scoring 1,000 points and is hugged by Savannah Bray at the Class 1A Girl's Basketball Super Sectional on Monday, Feb.26, 2024 at Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin. The Lady Bruins advanced to state for the first time with a 70-54 win over Ida Crown Academy. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

All games at CEFCU Arena, Normal

Class 1A state tournament

Game 1 - Glasford Illini Bluffs (31-4) vs. Altamont (27-6), 9:30 a.m., Thursday. Note worthy: lllini Bluffs upset No. 1 ranked Galena 47-41 at the Brimfield Supersectional. The Tigers also knocked out Annawan 53-46 in the sectional semifinals. Altamont beat Cissna Park 52-44 at the Farmer City Supersectional.

Game 2 - St. Bede (29-7) vs. Okawville (23-11), 11:15 a.m., Thursday. Note worthy: The Bruins are making their first state appearance in school history. They defeated Ida Crown Jewish Academy of Skokie 70-52 for the Elgin Harvest Academy Supersectional crown on Monday, setting a school record with their 29th win. Senior Ali Bosnich scored 26 points, surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her career. St. Bede rides an 18-game win streak to state. Bruins Ella Hermes and Lily Bosnich were key members of St. Bede’s state champion softball team last year. ... Okawville is the defending state champion, defeating Christopher 56-35 in last year’s finals. It has also won state titles in 1994 and 2000 with a runner-up finishes in 1983 and 2006. The Rockets won their own supersectional, soundly defeating Goreville 55-26. They have not lost to a 1A school since last year, with all losses to 2 or 3A schools, including two to 2A finalist Nashville and single losses to 2A No. 2 ranked Breese Central and 3A No. 3 ranked Quincy Notre Dame. Senior guard Alayna Kraus (21.5 ppg) was the leading scorer for Okawville’s state champ last year and is a two-time AP First Team Class 1A All-State pick.

Third place - losers 1-2, 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

First place - winners 1-2, 11 a.m., Saturday.

BCR pick: Okawville over Illini Bluffs.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes smiles while cutting down a piece of the net after defeating Serena in the Class 1A Sectional final game on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A state tournament

Game 1 - Wilmette Regina Dominican (25-9) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (32-4), 2 p.m., Thursday. Note worthy: Notre Dame beat Rock Island Alleman 55-39 to win the Bureau Valley Supersectional and earn its first trip to state.

Game 2 - Nashville (32-3) vs. Robinson (28-5), 3:45 a.m., Thursday. Note worthy: Nashville is ranked No. 3 in 2A. It makes its first state appearance since winning the 2A title in 2013. Robinson makes its first appearance.

Third place - losers 1-2, 7:45 p.m., Thursday.

First place - winners 1-2, 1 p.m., Saturday.

BCR pick: Nashville over Notre Dame.

Class 3A state tournament

Game 1 - Chatham Glenwood (27-7) vs. Hinsdale South (26-10), 9:30 a.m., Friday. Note worthy: Like Lincoln, Glenwood, is from the Central State Eight Conference. The Titans lost to Lincoln 54-20. Hinsdale South senior standout Amelia Lavorato, a Loras College commit, is the grand daughter for former Princeton coach Tony Lavorato.

Game 2 - Lombard Montini (29-7) vs. Lincoln (36-0), 11:15 a.m., Friday. Note worthy: No. 1 ranked Lincoln beat Dixon 46-24 in Monday’s LaSalle-Peru Supersectional. The Railsplitters were state runners-up a year ago. Kloe Froebe, leading candidate for Ms. Illinois Basketball (runner-up last year), stands with 1,000 points (28.6 ppg) this season after scoring 16 Monday and now stands No. 5 in all-time state scoring for IHSA girls.

Third place - losers 1-2, 6:30 p.m., Friday.

First place - winners 1-2, 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

BCR pick: Lincoln over Hinsdale South.

The No. 1 ranked Lincoln Railsplitters defeated Dixon 46-24 to capture the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Supersectional Monday night. Lincoln rides a 36-0 record back to state after finishing second a year ago. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Class 4A state tournament

Game 1 - Waubonsie Valley (32-3) vs. Nazareth Academy (31-3), 2 p.m., Friday. Note worthy: Nazareth is ranked No. 4 in 4A.

Game 2 - Loyola Academy (36-0) vs. Palantine Fremd (29-6), 3:45 p.m., Friday. Note worthy: Loyola is ranked No. 1 in 4A and Fremd is No. 9.

Third place - losers 1-2, 7:45 p.m., Friday.

First place - winners 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

BCR pick: Loyola Academy over Nazareth Academy.