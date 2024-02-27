Stage 212 in La Salle to take auditions for ‘The Thirteenth Olympian’ on March 2

Auditions for “The Thirteenth Olympian,” a concert-style presentation of an original musical by local composer Cameron Dingerson will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. (Tom Collins)

Auditions for “The Thirteenth Olympian,” a concert-style presentation of an original musical by local composer Cameron Dingerson will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Dingerson will be casting four performers – two male and two female. Auditioners should come prepared with a musical theater song that demonstrates the highs and lows of their range, and should bring a karaoke track to sing along to. A registration form must be completed prior to auditioning. To fill out the registration form and to get more information, auditioners should visit stage212.org.

The Thirteenth Olympian will be presented May 19 at Stage 212.