La Salle County grand jury: February 27, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Eric Eagelston, 24, of Wyoming, Illinois (two counts of aggravated DUI);

Christopher Ottinger, 32, of Mendota (failure to report);

Letayveon Hastings, 20, of Warrenville (three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding);

James Wolkow, 52, of Ottawa (domestic battery);

Sebastian Aguilera, 19, of La Salle (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);

Angel Castillo, 19, of La Salle (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);

Luisa Herrera, 28, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Jerimiah Turner, 40, of Streator (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).