La Salle County grand jury: February 27, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
Eric Eagelston, 24, of Wyoming, Illinois (two counts of aggravated DUI);
Christopher Ottinger, 32, of Mendota (failure to report);
Letayveon Hastings, 20, of Warrenville (three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding);
James Wolkow, 52, of Ottawa (domestic battery);
Sebastian Aguilera, 19, of La Salle (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);
Angel Castillo, 19, of La Salle (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);
Luisa Herrera, 28, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);
Jerimiah Turner, 40, of Streator (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).