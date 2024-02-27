Hopkins Alumni Scholarship to award $2,500 scholarship to Putnam County senior

A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to a senior student from the Putnam County High School Class of 2024 during the spring awards ceremony. The student must reside in Granville Township. (Provided)

Those eligible are senior students who have been a resident of Granville Township for at least two years, is enrolled and has attended PCHS for at least two years or planning to attend a school that awards college credit or a certificate of advanced learning.

The first scholarship of $1,500 was awarded in 2008 and since 2012 additional scholarships of $1,500 and $1,000 have been awarded. In 2023, $2,500 scholarships were awarded.

This year $2,500 scholarships as well as additional monetary awards to deserving students will be awarded.

In the past 16 years 40 students have received a total of $55,500 from the Hopkins Alumni Scholarship funds.

For information or to apply, PCHS senior students should contact their school guidance counselor. Applications are due April 1.