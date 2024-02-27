Driver injured in Peru crash with NCAT van

A motorist was taken to the hospital for facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, on 38th Street and Route 251 in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

A motorist was taken to the hospital for facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on 38th Street and Route 251 in Peru.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond issued a preliminary report Tuesday on the crash involving an NCAT van. Raymon said the NCAT van was headed east on 38th Street and turned north onto Route 251. A second vehicle was traveling west on 38th Street and had the green light. The NCAT van had a green light but not a green arrow, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the NCAT van was cited for failure to yield – turning left. The second driver was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa for facial injuries. Names have not yet been released and the driver’s condition was not available.