Streator Leading Ladies deliver valentines to nursing homes, Streator Unlimited

The Streator Leading Ladies delivered valentines to each of the residents at Parker Nursing Home, Liberty Village, Evergreen, Arc, Villas of the Hollybrook and Streator Unlimited as its monthly project.

The group met Feb. 15 at Chipper’s Grill. Attending were Dianne O’Hern, Jill Newbold, Donna Stone, Jessica Stayton, Kim Donner, Dodi Callister, Janna Rice and Carolyn Erler.

Callister, president, conducted the business meeting. Correspondence was read from the Guardian Angel Outreach for items recently donated to them.

During the meeting, members brought items for Sean Guiterrez and Max Baker, who are in the military.

The club will sponsor a dance April 5 for the Streator Unlimited clients at St.Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church fellowship hall. It will be 5 to 7 p.m. and offer light refreshments. Ron Sauers will be the disc jockey.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Chipper’s, 1733 N. Bloomington St., and welcome new members.