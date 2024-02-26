Streator approves $646,426 bid to resurface West Grant, West LaRue, Baker streets

West Grant Street from Bloomington to Van Buren streets is scheduled on Streator's 2024 general fund road projects list. It is expected to get a resurfacing, curb and gutter. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council accepted a bid Wednesday of $646,426 for its 2024 general revenue road project.

These projects are funded locally through half cent sales tax revenue, said City Engineer Jeremy Palm. The projects a resurfacing overlay for West LaRue and West Grant streets from Bloomington to Van Buren streets, the resurfacing of the 1500 and 1600 block of Baker Street near Northlawn School and a small sewer installation along Hoyne Street. Universal Asphalt and Excavating will conduct the work.

In September, the Streator City Council elected to pass on restoring West Grant and West LaRue streets in brick, similar to how it restored the 100 block of West Stanton Street in brick in 2019. The decision was made to give the city almost $200,000 in savings, in order also to resurface Baker Street in 2024.

Curbs and gutters will be installed on LaRue and Grant streets.

Along with its general revenue road project in 2024, the city also plans to overlay the 100 to 900 blocks of Iowa Avenue and Porter Street with curb and gutter installation using a federal earmark of $750,000 from U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap. Members of Congress are eligible to earmark in the federal budget funds for 15 infrastructure projects within their district. Streator’s Iowa Avenue truck route was one of 15 on LaHood’s list for 2024. The work, however, may not come to fruition in 2024, but it will be slated.