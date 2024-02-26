Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District to host Toolshed Talk for farmers

Join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation DistricT for a Toolshed Talk to learn about how conservation practices can be beneficial for the farm. Hear how other local farmers are making conservation work for them. (Matthew Apgar)

The Toolshed Talk will be 8 to 10 a.m. Monday March 18, at Boucher Family Farms, 22556 E. 3300 North Road, Dwight. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Listen and ask questions of local farmers and learn about some tools to help with your conservation decisions.

RSVP by March 11 to Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net. Let Taylor know of any questions you would like answered that day.