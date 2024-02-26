La Salle library to distribute eclipse glasses

The La Salle Public Library will offer free ISO certified solar eclipse glasses to individuals and organizations for viewing the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, while supplies last. (Shaw Local)

The La Salle Public Library will offer free ISO certified solar eclipse glasses to individuals and organizations for viewing the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, while supplies last.

The glasses were made possible through a grant from STAR Net, with funding from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Regular sunglasses cannot protect eyes from the damaging effects of the sun; only special eclipse glasses that are ISO certified can provide safe viewing. Each pair of eclipse glasses comes with a DIY carrying case and instructions, and a bookmark to the library’s program portal, where additional resources on the eclipse can be found and viewed.

For more information about the glasses, visit or call the library at 815-223-2341. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., La Salle, and is ADA compliant.