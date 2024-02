The Flags of Freedom in Princeton will host a draw down 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. (Scott Anderson)

Players don’t have to be present to win. There will be a chicken dinner available for purchase. Top prize is $1,000, second is $500, third is $400, fourth $300, fifth $200, sixth $100 and every 20th ticket will receive $50.

Only 250 tickets will be sold for a donation of $30. Contact Rod at 815-866-1534 to buy a ticket.