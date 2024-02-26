Family of U.S. Navy veteran Albert Brady III to host open house in Granville for visitors

There will be an open house for Albert Brady III hosted by his Putnam County family from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Granville American Legion, 209 N. McCoy St., for anyone who knows Brady and would like to visit with him and his family. (Photo provided by Stephanie Bradycrite)

There will be an open house for Albert Brady III hosted by his Putnam County family from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Granville American Legion, 209 N. McCoy St., for anyone who knows Brady and would like to visit with him and his family.

Brady proudly served in the U.S. Navy for more than 30 years, retiring as a captain but is now battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He would enjoy visiting with family and friends at the open house.

Organizers said Brady is one of those people who has always been thoughtful with both his feelings and his actions; known for his high energy, unfailing spunk and incomparable drive. His parents Sherry and Al, are hoping to have a full house to welcome Albert and his family for him to feel and receive an overload of love and encouragement. If you have any questions, contact his sister, Stephanie, at 815-228-9858, or his mother, Sherry at 815-993-8285.