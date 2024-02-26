Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer Calgary trip

The Bureau County Farm Bureau announced the upcoming Canadian Rockies, Lethbridge and the Calgary Stampede trip July 3-9.

This six-night, seven-day trip includes the opportunity to visit Banff, icefields sightseeing, the Calgary Stampede and other programs and events. The vacation package includes a private deluxe motorcoach for the city and highway portion of the tour, with the services of a professional tour manager. The six nights deluxe accommodation includes six breakfasts/a lunch/four dinners as listed on the itinerary. It includes a two-day entrance for the Calgary Stampede, hotel luggage handling, roundtrip coach class airfare, motorcoach transfers and other items.

If you have any questions or would like a copy of the trip detailed itinerary, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468. Trip registration and final payment is due April 15.