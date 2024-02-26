February 26, 2024
Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer Calgary trip

Trip includes visits to Canadian Rockies, Calgary Stampede

The Bureau County Farm Bureau office is located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton, Illinois.

The Bureau County Farm Bureau announced the upcoming Canadian Rockies, Lethbridge and the Calgary Stampede trip July 3-9.

This six-night, seven-day trip includes the opportunity to visit Banff, icefields sightseeing, the Calgary Stampede and other programs and events. The vacation package includes a private deluxe motorcoach for the city and highway portion of the tour, with the services of a professional tour manager. The six nights deluxe accommodation includes six breakfasts/a lunch/four dinners as listed on the itinerary. It includes a two-day entrance for the Calgary Stampede, hotel luggage handling, roundtrip coach class airfare, motorcoach transfers and other items.

If you have any questions or would like a copy of the trip detailed itinerary, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468. Trip registration and final payment is due April 15.