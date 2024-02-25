Residents not home in La Salle fire

La Salle firefighters brought a residential house fire under control within an hour of arrival shortly after midnight Sunday on the 1300 block of Crosat Street.

La Salle firefighters controlled a residential house fire within an hour of arrival shortly after midnight Sunday on the 1300 block of Crosat Street.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters faced heavy fire throughout the house and flames through the roof, according to a news release from the La Salle Fire Department.

Peru, Utica, Oglesby and Spring Valley fire departments assisted La Salle along with Peru EMS and La Salle police.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, the La Salle Fire Department said. La Salle fire crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m.