Victim flown by medical helicopter after Interstate 80 crash near Spring Valley

An OSF Life Flight helicopter landed on Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Spring Valley exit following a rollover crash Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Interstate 80 was shut down for a brief time in the westbound lanes. Ladd, Peru and Spring Valley fire and EMS along with Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. (Scott Anderson)

A rollover crash involving a semi and a vehicle occurred Saturday morning on Interstate 80 at about mile marker 70, about a mile east of the Spring Valley exit, according to the Spring Valley Fire Department.

A medical helicopter landed on the eastbound lanes and a victim was taken to a regional hospital. Lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down for a brief time. Peru and Ladd fire departments also assisted at the scene.

The Illinois State Police will release more information on the crash at a later time.