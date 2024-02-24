Rotary Club of Princeton opens Love Our Community grant applications

The Rotary Club of Princeton announced the application for its Love Our Community grant is available. (Derek Barichello)

The Rotary Club of Princeton announced the application for its Love Our Community grant is available.

The goal again this year – as funds permit – is to give ten $1,000 awards to area non-profit organizations. Princeton Rotary said it appreciates the time and resources local organizations put forth to serve and grow local communities, and this is one way to acknowledge them and give back to support their causes.

Applications are due by April 1 and are available at www.princetonrotaryclub.com under the “resources” tab. Recipients will be notified upon selection and the grants will be awarded by the end of the Rotary year, June 30.

The Rotary Club of Princeton’s mission is to model service above self, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through business, professional and community leaders’ fellowship. More information is available on the website. The local club has served this community since 1920.