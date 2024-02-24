Princeton library to host Feb. 28 job fair

The Princeton Public Library is hosting a job fair 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 28. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library is hosting a job fair 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 28.

This program with the Illinois Department of Employment Security and L.W. Schneider Inc. is free and all are welcome to attend. Assistance will be available while filling applications.

The library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Feb. 26.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26: Monday night movies. The library cannot list movie titles, because of its distributor contract. Call the Circulation Desk for information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all. February’s Movies are on the theme of “Road Trip to Friendship.”

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27: Preschool story and craft time. in the Matson Meeting Room. Sleds and dogs, with a craft.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29: Youth Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 and older. For information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or help@princetonpl.org.