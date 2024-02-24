Peru library to host Teen Tournament Night

The Peru Public Library will host Teen Tournament Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the Main Library. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The Peru Public Library will host Teen Tournament Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the Main Library.

All area Teens ages 12 to 18 are invited. This game night will be a video game tournament. There are four games you can choose to compete in: Mario Smash Brothers, Mario Cart, Naruto and Just Dance 2024. Teens can compete against their friends for prizes while enjoying food and drink provided by Lori Janko Wilke State Farm. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

The following additional activities will be hosted the week of Feb. 26 at the library, 1409 11th St.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26: As The Pages Turn Book Club, teen area. “West with Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge. Inspired by true events, this part adventure, part historical saga and part coming-of-age love story follows Woodrow Wilson Nickel as he recalls his journey in 1938 to deliver Southern California’s first giraffes to the San Diego Zoo.

10 a.m. to noon: Tuesday, Feb. 27: Color Me Calm.

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: Musical movie matinee, adults ages 18 and older. The featured film can be found at www.perulibary.org.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29: Thursday Tots.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 1: Tech Help Friday, by appointment.

10 a.m. Saturday, March 2: Peruvian Purlers.