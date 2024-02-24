February 24, 2024
Boys basketball: A look at Princeton’s regional championships

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here is the front cover of the Feb. 26, 2011 edition of the BCR featuring the Tigers' 2011 regional championship victory over Fieldcrest. It was third straight, a feat matched by this year's team Friday night. (BCR photo)

Editor’s note: The Princeton Tigers won their 19th regional championship in school history Friday, defeating Morrison 57-55. Their first title came in 1936. They had a 31-year drought from 1955 to 1986 and have now won nine since the turn of the century. Here’s a look back:

* one class system

1936 — Princeton 32, DePue 30*

1938 — Princeton 35, Walnut 30*

1945 — Princeton 33, St. Bede 32*

1954 — Princeton 59, St. Bede 54*

1955 — Princeton 82, Mendota 61*

1986 — Princeton 69, Putnam County 40 (A)

1992 — Princeton 51, Hall 45 (A)

1993 — Princeton 51, Putnam County 39 (A)

1994 — Princeton 52, Hall 44 (A)

1995 — Princeton 75, Henry 67 (A)

2002 — Princeton 68, Putnam County 52 (A)

2003 — Princeton 54, Bureau Valley 47 (A)

2006 — Princeton 50, Amboy 43 (A)

2009 — Princeton 69, Hall 50 (2A)

2010 — Princeton 59, Riverdale 39 (2A)

2011 — Princeton 42, Fieldcrest 40 (2A)

2022 — Princeton 71, Kewanee 63 (2A)

2023 — Princeton 60, Stillman Valley 37 (2A)

2024 — Princeton 57, Morrison 55 (2A)

The Princeton Tigers celebrated the moment after winning the 1992 Class A Sectional championship at home, defeating NCIC rival Mendota 54-53 on a last-second free throw by Jeff Ohlson. It was the first sectional champion for PHS since the 1954-55 Tigers finished fourth at state. The Tigers beat rival Hall 51-45 for the regional title. (BCR file)