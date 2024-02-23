Princeton police promotes officer Jake Foster as new sergeant

Princeton Police Sgt. Jake Foster takes an oath for his new promotion Tuesday, Feb. 20, from City Clerk Pete Nelson during the Princeton City Council meeting. Police Chief Tom Kammerer looks on. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton swore in its newest police sergeant Tuesday.

After an introduction, Jake Foster took the oath of office from Police Chief Tom Kammerer during the Princeton City Council meeting.

Foster graduated from Bureau Valley High School in 2006 and from Sauk Valley Community College in 2008 with an associate’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement. Foster has been a certified law enforcement officer since 2010, beginning part-time in Buda, Bradford and Walnut police departments, before he was hired full-time in 2012 by Princeton’s department.

He’s been an operator in the Illinois Valley Special Response Team and a member of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team since 2015. He’s certified by the police training institute in arrest and control tactics, a defensive tactics instructor, a pressure point control tactics instructor; a third degree black belt in Isshinryu karate and a one-strike blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Kammerer said Foster’s mother, father and sister were in attendance Tuesday.

Kammerer will fill the role of Dan Jaeger’s sergeant position.