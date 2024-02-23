Princeton man sentenced to 1 year in prison for fentanyl possession

A Princeton man was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday for possession of fentanyl, according to a news release. (BCR photo)

A Princeton man was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday for possession of fentanyl, according to a news release.

Jonathan A. Buckman, 40, was sentenced for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony, after a Princeton police officer searched Buckman and discovered the substance. It was sent to the Illinois State Crime Lab and was confirmed to be fentanyl, according to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

A Princeton police officer was dispatched July 13 to a report of a man acting erratically, the news release said. The officer was given a description of the man. When the officer arrived on the scene he found Buckman and observed two different syringes near him.