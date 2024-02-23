Man arrested in Peru on La Salle County, Texas warrants for weapons, drugs charges

A 34-year-old Spring Valley man wanted on a warrant in Texas was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of Peoria Street in Peru.

Michael L. Wilson was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 3 felony; possession of a weapon without Firearm Owners Identification, a class 3 felony; both of those from La Salle County, as well as a charge of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance in Texas. Wilson also was charged on a complaint of being a fugitive from justice.

Wilson was taken to La Salle County Jail where is being held. Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.