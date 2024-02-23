5 Bureau County youths compete at Illinois 4-H State Horsing Judging Contest

(From left) Albie Hartman, Addy Thomas, Payton Frueh, Gabby Carden, and Gretchen Carden participated in the Illinois 4-H State Horse Judging Contest on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Galva. (Photo provided by Carissa Nelson)

Five Bureau County youths showcased their expertise in equine studies Feb. 17 at the Illinois 4-H State Horse Judging Contest at the Black Hawk College East Campus in Galva.

During this competition, young participants assess six classes of horses, with a requirement for at least two halter classes. These horse judging contests enable participants to showcase their grasp of evaluation criteria while refining their observation and decision-making abilities.

Young individuals passionate about horses can engage in educational contests related to the equine industry through 4-H, regardless of the lack of horse ownership. These programs aim to enrich participants’ understanding of horse health, breed characteristics, management and nutrition.

Results for the Bureau County youths were as follows:

Non-Reasons Division: Payton Frueh, third place, and Addy Thomas eighth place.

Non-Reasons Teams: Bureau County, second place.

Non-Reasons Ranked by Performance Total: Payton Frueh, fourth place; Gabby Carden eighth place.

Non-Reasons Ranked by Halter Total: Albie Hartman, fourth place

Non-Reasons Ranked by Questions Class: Payton Frueh, first place

Overall individual members scores: third overall, Payton Frueh; eighth overall, Addy Thomas; 16th overall, Albie Hartman; 18th overall, Gabby Carden; 35th overall Gretchen Carden.