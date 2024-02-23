4-H fairy garden workshop set at IVCC

Youth will get an opportunity to learn multi-medium art applications, planting tips, among other lessons while creating their own fairy garden planter. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

This workshop will take place 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in room CTC 122 at Illinois Valley Community College, Oglesby. Registration is required at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/27074

Participants will gain knowledge and experience in art design, the use of multi-medium art applications and horticultural tips for planting in their fairy pot garden. A fee of $15 will include all supplies needed to decorate a fairy garden planter, soil and plants along with some fairy garden embellishments.

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H opportunities call University of Illinois Extension at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or more information, contact Pienta. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.