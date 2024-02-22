U.S. 6 water main improvements in Peru expected to begin in spring

Construction on U.S. 6 from the east of West Street to Westclox for water main improvements and sewer separation in Peru will begin this spring, according to the Department of Engineering and Zoning. (Shaw Local News Network)

The project was awarded to D Construction, for the amount of $4,782,631. Bids were received on Jan. 24 and the city approved and awarded the lowest bid during the Jan. 29 Peru City Council meeting.

The Department of Engineering and Zoning said the project would progress in segments along the length of the project.

The department said the engineering work has been completed and Peru has received project permits from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

“Construction is expected to start early this spring,” the department said in an email. “A pre-construction meeting was held with the contractor and the city is awaiting the contractor’s submittal of the project schedule.”

There will be daily traffic controls in place, the department said, which at times will include flaggers and lane shifts.

“At times, some side street intersections will be closed to accommodate the traffic control setups along U.S. 6,” the department said.

The work will include the replacement of the water main and water service lines along U.S. 6, from West Street to east of the city limits, as well as some sidewalk and curb replacements.

The Department of Engineering and Zoning said the city will improve the pedestrian crossing near the main entrance to Westclox on St. Louis Street.

Construction on U.S. 6 from the Little Vermilion River in La Salle to the Bureau County line is expected to begin this summer, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls said during a council meeting, the estimated cost of the city’s portion of that project is $237,000, based on an IDOT estimate. Peru would be responsible for resurfacing a few amenities along U.S. 6, such as the parking lanes, as they are owned by the city.

IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said in January the construction on that project would not interfere with Peru’s water main improvements because of the specific language in the contract.

“The contract will not allow resurfacing work between West Street and Peru Street in Peru until after March 1, 2025,” Wappel said.