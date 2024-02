The Ottawa Special Events Group announced Wednesday it will kick off Jordan Block Jams this summer. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Ottawa Special Events Group announced Wednesday it will kick off Jordan Block Jams this summer.

The concert series will be 7 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 2.

The free concerts will feature music, as well as food and drink vendors.

More details are expected to be released at a later date.