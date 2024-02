The Malden Vets Club will host a fish fry beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at 302 South St., Malden. (smpics/Getty Images)

The menu includes whitefish and catfish, fries, coleslaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.