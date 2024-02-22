Eztenbach family creates La Salle-Peru High School scholarship

The Etzenbach family has donated $100,000 to establish a new scholarship for students at La Salle-Peru High School. This scholarship is established in honor of LPHS graduates William and Gerry Etzenbach. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The Etzenbach family donated $100,000 to establish a new scholarship for students at La Salle-Peru High School.

This scholarship is established in honor of LPHS graduates William and Gerry Etzenbach. William was a long-time civil engineer and president of Chamlin and Associates in Peru. He was heavily involved in community service, including supporting the Illinois Valley Community Hospital Board and Boy Scouts. He also served as city engineer for the City of Peru for many years and was city engineer for many other local communities as well. William and Gerry were both graduates of LPHS and LPO Junior College.

The William and Gerry Etzenbach Engineering Scholarship is offered to a graduating L-P senior planning to pursue a college degree in engineering.

This scholarship will be awarded to one student each year in the amount of $5,000.

“This incredible generosity from the Etzenbach family will support Cavalier students for generations to come,” said Emily Carney, L-P Division Chair for Student Support Services.

Graduating senior students at LPHS can apply for this and many other scholarships online at https://www.lphs.net/scholarships.