Norris Drive in Ottawa was closed the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, as police and firefighters cleared a pickup truck that had collided with a utility pole near Sam's Pizza. The truck did not strike Sam's building. (Photo provided by Ottawa Police Department)

No major injuries were reported from a crash Wednesday morning on the 700 block of West Norris Drive in Ottawa.

Police and firefighters blocked off the roadway, which is U.S. 6 through Ottawa, to clear a pickup truck that had collided with a utility pole. The truck also appeared to strike a fence.