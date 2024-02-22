Streator firefighters, paramedic honored for saving a life

(From left) Streator paramedic Michael White, firefighter TJ Renner, firefighter Ian Rogers, firefighter Edward Levy and Capt. Ryan Reynolds were honored Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, for saving a resident's life during a fire earlier this year. Also honored but not pictured were Capt. Fred McClellan, Lt. Tim Redd and firefighter Russell Callahan. (Photo provided by Courtney Levy)

Eight members of the Streator Fire Department and EMS were honored Wednesday for saving the life of a Streator resident in a Jan. 1 fire.

Fire Capt. Ryan Reynolds, Capt. Fred McClellan, Lt. Tim Redd, firefighter Ian Rogers, firefighter Edward Levy, firefighter TJ Renner, firefighter Russell Callahan and paramedic Michael White were recognized with a city proclamation during the Streator City Council meeting for their life-saving effort.

“Due to the heroic actions of these first responders, the victim survived and recovered fully from any potential injuries,” said Mayor Tara Bedei. “A truly positive outcome for what could have been a tragic day.”

Firefighters were dispatched Jan. 1 to the report of a microwave on fire at 410 N. Shabbona St. The first firefighters to arrive noticed a large amount of smoke come from the second floor. A resident of the home met them on the porch and told Reynolds a resident was trapped on the second floor.

That first crew entered the home with a hose line and advanced to the second floor, Bedei said Wednesday during the council meeting sharing the story of the life-saving effort.

“At the top of the stairs, they encountered high heat and zero visibility conditions,” she said.

Reynolds continued to put water on the fire as firefighters Levy and Callahan searched for the victim. Levy found the victim in a bedroom. The duo then worked to remove the victim as Reynolds controlled the fire. As the firefighters descended the stairs with the victim, McClellan and Rogers stepped in to remove the victim.

Renner joined McClellan and Rogers in resuscitation efforts. Redd established a water supply and then assisted paramedic White in getting medical gear including the cot to the victim. All firefighters assisted in moving the victim to the cot and into the ambulance. Renner helped White in the ambulance en route to OSF Center for Health-Streator. Upon arrival, the victim was talking and alert to medical responders, Bedei said.

The proclamation read: “These firefighters put the safety and well-being of others above their own by successfully executing the rescue of an unconscious victim ... "

“Whereas, the Mayor and Council recognize that these firefighters and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures that lead to the resuscitation and full recovery of a victim.”

After sharing the story from Jan. 1, Bedei and Fire Chief Gary Bird called each of the firefighters and the paramedic by name to receive recognition. After each name, the group received a standing ovation from those in attendance at City Hall.

Streator Fire Capt. Ryan Reynolds, firefighter Edward Levy, firefighter Ian Rogers, firefighter TJ Renner and paramedic Michael White were honored Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, during the Streator City Council meeting for saving the life of a fire victim earlier this year. (Derek Barichello)