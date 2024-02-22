2024 Music in the Park in Ottawa lineup announced

The Ottawa Special Events Group announced its 2024 Music in the Park series to begin Saturday, June 22, at Washington Square.
The performances will be 6 to 8 p.m. every Saturday. The summer lineup will include jazz, rock and roll, acoustic melodies, among other musical styles.
June 22: The Neverly Brothers
June 29: Strung Out
July 6: Quentin Flagg
July 13: Mary and the Troublemakers
July 20: Good Clean Fun
July 27: Beatelles (6 to 6:50 p.m.); Rosie and the Rivets (7 to 9 p.m.)
Aug. 3: Sealed with a Kiss
Aug. 10: Jonny Lyons and the Pride
Aug. 17: Claremont Drive
Aug. 24: Silhouettes
Aug. 31: Wild Daisey