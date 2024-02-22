February 22, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

2024 Music in the Park in Ottawa lineup announced

Series kicks off June 22 with The Neverly Brothers

By Derek Barichello
Hundreds of people brought lawn chairs Saturday, July 2, 2022, to watch the Radium City Rebels perform to open the 2022 Music in the Park series at Washington Square in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Special Events Group announced its 2024 Music in the Park series to begin Saturday, June 22, at Washington Square. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Special Events Group announced its 2024 Music in the Park series to begin Saturday, June 22, at Washington Square.

The performances will be 6 to 8 p.m. every Saturday. The summer lineup will include jazz, rock and roll, acoustic melodies, among other musical styles.

June 22: The Neverly Brothers

June 29: Strung Out

July 6: Quentin Flagg

July 13: Mary and the Troublemakers

July 20: Good Clean Fun

July 27: Beatelles (6 to 6:50 p.m.); Rosie and the Rivets (7 to 9 p.m.)

Aug. 3: Sealed with a Kiss

Aug. 10: Jonny Lyons and the Pride

Aug. 17: Claremont Drive

Aug. 24: Silhouettes

Aug. 31: Wild Daisey