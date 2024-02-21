Streator man charged with drug felony

A Streator man faces a felony charge, with additional counts under review, after police seized crack cocaine.

Keith Gullens, 33, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), a Class 4 felony carrying up to three years in prison, and one count of misdemeanor resisting a peace officer, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday news release.

Gullens was arrested after a Tri-DENT agent located him in a pickup truck in the 300 block of Lundy Street in Streator. Gullens refused to comply with the agent’s commands, police said, and was found in possession of about 2.5 grams of purported crack cocaine, which is about .005 of a pound.

Gullens was issued citations and released on a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.

“Additional charges could be filed against Gullens pending further investigation,” Tri-DENT said in its news release.