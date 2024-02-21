State police announce March patrols in La Salle County

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Monday that troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in March in La Salle and Rock Island counties.
• Nighttime enforcement patrols to catch violations especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
• Occupant-restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.
• Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols to catch people driving under the influence and other forms of impairment.
• Distracted driving patrols to eliminate driver behaviors such as handheld cellphone use, which elevate the risk of a crash.
• Roadside safety checks to remove impaired motorists from the road.