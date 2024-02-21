February 21, 2024
State police announce March patrols in La Salle County

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement among the patrols

By Shaw Local News Network
Sgt. Joe Fahs with Illinois State Police District 17 performs a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 39. An Illinois Senate Bill that would increase the fine for Scott’s Law violations awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Monday that troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in March in La Salle and Rock Island counties.

• Nighttime enforcement patrols to catch violations especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Occupant-restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.

• Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols to catch people driving under the influence and other forms of impairment.

• Distracted driving patrols to eliminate driver behaviors such as handheld cellphone use, which elevate the risk of a crash.

• Roadside safety checks to remove impaired motorists from the road.