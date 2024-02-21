St. Bede to offer ‘Shadow Days’ from March 6 to 13

St. Bede Academy in Peru invites eighth graders to step into the shoes of a high school student during the academy’s exclusive Shadow Days, March 6-13. (Provided)

St. Bede Academy in Peru invites eighth graders to step into the shoes of a high school student during the academy’s exclusive Shadow Days from March 6 to 13.

During Shadow Days, prospective students have the unique opportunity to attend freshman classes, engage with teachers and interact with the student body. Guided by experienced student ambassadors, participants will gain insights into life at St. Bede Academy.

Shadow Days offer a glimpse into the supportive and inclusive culture and top flight academics that define the school, according to a news release from St. Bede. With newly renovated learning spaces, on-site tutoring, a full-time social worker, financial assistance opportunities and morning transportation options available, St. Bede is equipped to help students reach their fullest potential academically, socially and spiritually, according to the release.

Families can sign up for Shadow Days online at https://forms.gle/nwWVaLKJL24JAVLz6 or visit www.st-bede.com and click on the banner ad on the main page.

For information, call Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279.