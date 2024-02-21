Sandwich falls to Riverdale in boys dual team sectional: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Port Byron Riverdale 38, Sandwich 36: At the Class 1A Sterling Newman Central Catholic Dual Team Sectional, the Indians fell just short against the Rams.

Sandwich received victories from Jacob Ross (106 pounds, by pinfall in 1:59), Colten Stone (113, 6-2 decision), Jakob Gruca (126, pinfall in 6:04), Cooper Corder (138, by forfeit), Miles Corder (144, 9-7 decision), Ian Hawkins (150, by pinfall in 27 seconds) and Sy Smith (165, by pinfall in 1:12).

“We’re young. Eleven or 12 of them are freshmen or sophomores so I knew it was going to be a challenge for us tonight,” Sandwich coach Derek Jones said. ”I know in a couple of years they’re going to be pretty dang tough group. I’m excited for the future. Obviously disappointed today but not in them, but in the result.”