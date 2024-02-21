La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month recognized for February 2024

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday. Students recognized this month were Niles Tremper, Hannah Hubinsky, Peyton Evans, Diego Cabello, Miles Pangrcic, Colin Krug, Samantha Hicks, Sophia Chiero, Riley Videgar, Ayden Barajas, Charley Clifford, Gabrielle Mosley and Jordan Whaley. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Students recognized this month were Niles Tremper, Hannah Hubinsky, Peyton Evans, Diego Cabello, Miles Pangrcic, Colin Krug, Samantha Hicks, Sophia Chiero, Riley Videgar, Ayden Barajas, Charley Clifford, Gabrielle Mosley and Jordan Whaley. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Pangrcic also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

