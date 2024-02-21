Coffee stand plans to open in Oglesby

Oglesby is set to get a freestanding coffee business, Bab’s Brews, to be located on the empty lot at Walnut Street and Columbia Avenue. (Derek Barichello)

Oglesby is set to get a freestanding coffee business, Bab’s Brews, to be located on the empty lot at Walnut Street and Columbia Avenue.

Tuesday, the Oglesby City Council unanimously placed on file recommendations by the Zoning Board of Appeals, Plan Commission and Design Review Board. An ordinance will be ready for the March 4 meeting.

“It’s an area that’s very visible in the city and it’s kind of a forgotten spot,” said Mayor Jason Curran.

Curran noted the proprietors own the property and are obliged to pay municipal taxes. That makes this project distinct from visiting food trucks. Nevertheless, Curran said he would like for the city code to be updated to recognize that distinction.

Congratulations to state basketball team

Finally, Curran and the commissioners congratulated the Oglesby Washington boys basketball team, which finished runner-up in the state after a double-overtime thriller.

“Those boys made this city proud,” said Commissioner Tony Stefanelli. “They are a great representation of Oglesby and I wish them all a great future and more accomplishments.”

Members of the Oglesby Washington seventh grade basketball team exit the school Thursday, Feb. 6, 2024, to board a charter bus to attend the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 2A State championship. (Scott Anderson)

In other matters, the council:

Approved an engagement letter with Hopkins & Associates to conduct the 2024 audit.

Placed on file engineering agreements with Chamlin & Associates for multiple water main projects.

Agreed to seek bids for the dry bridge water main relocation. The water line, which serves the entire east end of town, needs to be moved before county construction begins.