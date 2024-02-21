Boys basketball: A look at Bureau Valley-Princeton postseason history

Bureau County rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton will meet for the seventh time in postseason play when they square off in tonight’s Class 2A Prophetstown Regional semifinals.

The Storm hold a 4-2 postseason edge, including one sectional championship and two regional championships.

The Tigers beat the Storm once for a regional title.

Their first postseason meeting came in front of a packed crowd at the Storm Cellar in 2002 when the Storm rallied to defeat the Tigers 52-41 for the sectional championship. That win propelled the Storm to their third straight Class A third-place state finish.

Bureau Valley has also won regional finals meetings in 2004 (59-55) and 2015 (70-50) while the Tigers beat the Storm (54-47) for the regional championship in 2003.

They have split two previous regional semifinal meetings (2008 and 2010).

Game time is 7:30 p.m. tonight at Prophetstown.

Here’s a look back at those postseason meetings: