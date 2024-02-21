February 21, 2024
BCR area girls basketball standings, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Ella Hermes shoots a jump shot over Amboy's Tyrah Vaessen during the Class 1A Regional final game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at Marquette High School.

Ella Hermes and the St. Bede girls have shot their way to their first sectional finals appearance since 2000. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County area girls basketball standings

BCR Teams
+St. Bede (13-1 TCC)27-7
*Princeton (9-1 TRAC East)20-9
*Hall (7-3 TRAC East)15-16
*Bureau Valley (5-5 TRAC East)14-16
*season concluded; +regional champion
Three Rivers EastConAll
*Princeton9-120-9
*Hall7-315-16
*Bureau Valley5-514-16
*Kewanee5-510-18
*Newman4-614-16
*Mendota0-105-23
Three Rivers WestConAll
*+Riverdale11-123-6
*Monmouth-Roseville9-321-12
*Sherrard8-417-13
*Morrison7-519-14
*Rockridge4-810-21
*Erie-Prophetstown3-913-14
*Orion0-123-27
Tri-CountyConfAll
+St. Bede13-127-7
*Ottawa Marquette10-418-12
*Midland9-519-12
*Putnam County8-619-13
*Seneca7-717-15
*Roanoke-Benson5-98-23
*Dwight4-1016-17
*Henry-Senachwine0-127-20
Little TenConAll
+Serena6-026-5
*Newark5-113-12
*HBR4-218-13
*Somonauk-Leland3-38-22
*Earlville2-45-25
*Hiawatha1-58-23
*IMSA0-61-14
Other area teamsW-L
*Wethersfield (9-2 Lincoln Trail)26-5
+Dixon (7-2 Big Northern)26-6
*+Annawan (9-2 Lincoln Trail) 24-624-7
*Amboy (5-5 NUIC) 24-724-8
*Fieldcrest (6-5 HOIC) 23-923-9
*Ottawa (5-5 I8)17-13
*La Salle-Peru (2-8 I8)14-15
*Sterling (5-8 WB6)14-16
*Rochelle (2-8 I8)13-18
*Rock Falls (4-5 Big Northern)11-22
*Geneseo (1-13 WB6)7-23
*Fulton (1-7 NUIC)3-20
*Stark County (1-10 Lincoln Trail)3-26
*Streator (0-14 IC8)1-31