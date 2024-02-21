BCR area girls basketball standings, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

Bureau County area girls basketball standings
|BCR Teams
|+St. Bede (13-1 TCC)
|27-7
|*Princeton (9-1 TRAC East)
|20-9
|*Hall (7-3 TRAC East)
|15-16
|*Bureau Valley (5-5 TRAC East)
|14-16
|*season concluded; +regional champion
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|*Princeton
|9-1
|20-9
|*Hall
|7-3
|15-16
|*Bureau Valley
|5-5
|14-16
|*Kewanee
|5-5
|10-18
|*Newman
|4-6
|14-16
|*Mendota
|0-10
|5-23
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|*+Riverdale
|11-1
|23-6
|*Monmouth-Roseville
|9-3
|21-12
|*Sherrard
|8-4
|17-13
|*Morrison
|7-5
|19-14
|*Rockridge
|4-8
|10-21
|*Erie-Prophetstown
|3-9
|13-14
|*Orion
|0-12
|3-27
|Tri-County
|Conf
|All
|+St. Bede
|13-1
|27-7
|*Ottawa Marquette
|10-4
|18-12
|*Midland
|9-5
|19-12
|*Putnam County
|8-6
|19-13
|*Seneca
|7-7
|17-15
|*Roanoke-Benson
|5-9
|8-23
|*Dwight
|4-10
|16-17
|*Henry-Senachwine
|0-12
|7-20
|Little Ten
|Con
|All
|+Serena
|6-0
|26-5
|*Newark
|5-1
|13-12
|*HBR
|4-2
|18-13
|*Somonauk-Leland
|3-3
|8-22
|*Earlville
|2-4
|5-25
|*Hiawatha
|1-5
|8-23
|*IMSA
|0-6
|1-14
|Other area teams
|W-L
|*Wethersfield (9-2 Lincoln Trail)
|26-5
|+Dixon (7-2 Big Northern)
|26-6
|*+Annawan (9-2 Lincoln Trail) 24-6
|24-7
|*Amboy (5-5 NUIC) 24-7
|24-8
|*Fieldcrest (6-5 HOIC) 23-9
|23-9
|*Ottawa (5-5 I8)
|17-13
|*La Salle-Peru (2-8 I8)
|14-15
|*Sterling (5-8 WB6)
|14-16
|*Rochelle (2-8 I8)
|13-18
|*Rock Falls (4-5 Big Northern)
|11-22
|*Geneseo (1-13 WB6)
|7-23
|*Fulton (1-7 NUIC)
|3-20
|*Stark County (1-10 Lincoln Trail)
|3-26
|*Streator (0-14 IC8)
|1-31