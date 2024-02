Spring cleanup and grounds preparation at Valley Memorial Park cemetery in Spring Valley will begin March 1 or as weather allows. (Shaw Local News Network)

Spring cleanup and grounds preparation at Valley Memorial Park cemetery in Spring Valley will begin March 1 or as weather allows.

Families should pick up decorations to be saved before that date. Remaining decorations will be picked up and put in the trash. Cemetery floral vases may be turned up for the summer after March 15.