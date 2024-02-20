St. John’s Lodge in Peru installs officers

The St. John’s Lodge No. 13 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Peru held its 183rd annual installation of officers, during an open ceremony on Jan. 18, 2024, at the Peru Masonic Center. Pictured are (front, from left) Alexander J. Zarka, junior steward; Jeffrey L. Glade, junior deacon; Benny L. Nooks, worshipful master; Eric M. Lynch, junior warden; Raymond W. Miller Sr., senior deacon; Scott E. Heyob, senior steward; (back) Lucas W. Matson, treasurer; Eric T. Mrowicki, marshal; Larry E. Lawson, secretary; Gary E. Olson, tyler; and Phillip M. Sterba Jr., chaplain. Not pictured was Stephen J. Brown, senior warden. (Photo provided by Jeffrey Glade)

The St. John’s Lodge No. 13 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Peru held its 183rd annual installation of officers, during an open ceremony Jan. 18 at the Peru Masonic Center.

Elected to serve St. John’s Lodge No. 13 for the upcoming 2024 year are Benny L. Nooks, of Princeton, as worshipful master; Stephen J. Brown, of Ladd, as senior warden; Eric M. Lynch, of Peru, as junior warden; Lucas W. Matson, of Ottawa, as treasurer; and Larry E. Lawson, of Princeton, at secretary.

Officers appointed by Nooks for the 2024 year are: Raymond W. Miller, Sr., of La Salle, senior deacon; Jeffrey L. Glade, of Mendota, junior deacon; Scott E. Heyob, of La Salle, senior steward; Alexander J. Zarka, of La Salle, junior steward; Phillip M. Sterba, Jr., of Peru, chaplain; Eric T. Mrowicki, of Oglesby, marshal; and Gary E. Olson, of Peru, tyler.

St. John’s Lodge No. 13 is one of the oldest continuously operating organizations in La Salle County, established on Oct. 4, 1842, and meeting in the same location on Fourth Street in Peru since 1896.