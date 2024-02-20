Registration open for Cloverbud Little Roots program

Little Roots is a gardening program for children 5 to 7 years old. The program encourages and inspires youth to grow their own food and flowers and to increase interest in gardening project areas. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Cloverbud Little Roots program registration is open.

A bright, kid-friendly gardening calendar guides children and adults in growing seven different plants from seed through harvest. The calendar provides weekly activities from mid-April through September that encourage observing the world around them, researching horticulture basics and caring for their plants.

The youth will explore pollination and insects, weather, plant parts, the life cycle and plant care.

Participants will receive seeds (radish, pumpkin, zinnia, sunflower, and basil), tomato and pepper transplants, a gardening calendar and supplemental gardening resources.

There is no fee to participate in the program.

Youth that participate in the program will also be offered opportunities to showcase their vegetables and flowers at their local county 4-H show, community events and in the private Facebook group.

Registering for this program ensures members receive a gardening kit with activity supplies.

Kits will be distributed at an upcoming workshop on April 27.

Registration is required by March 4 to ensure receiving a gardening kit.

Register for the program at: https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/26615

Once registered, you will receive an invitation to register for the supply pick-up workshop.

To learn more about LaSalle County 4-H opportunities call University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or more information, contact Pienta. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.