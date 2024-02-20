Marquette, Somonuak, Earlville, Flanagan-Cornell roll in regional openers: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Marquette 84, Leland 33: At Ottawa’s Bader Gym in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional on Monday, the host Crusaders had little trouble dismissing the bottom-seeded Panthers, who see their season finish with an 8-22 record.

Charlie Mullen scored 20 points, while Denver Trainor scored 17 for Marquette Academy (24-8), which advanced on to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal in Somonauk against Indian Creek, a winner over Dwight on a last-second tip-in Monday.

Somonauk 67, Newark 47: At Somonauk in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the regional host Bobcats earned a spot in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Serena with the triumph.

Brock Sexton (14 points), Carson Bahrey (11), Westin Hannibal (11), Chase Lafferty (nine), Silas Johnson (eight) and Aiden Hopkins (seven) led Somonauk in scoring.

Earlville 70, Mooseheart 52: At Earlville in the quarterfinals of the 1A Aurora Christian Regional, Ryan Browder scored 24 points and had three assists Monday as the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders beat the No. 13 Red Ramblers.

Adam Waite scored 14 points, Griffin Cook had 13 points, nine assists and six steals, and Easton Fruit contributed 10 points for Earlville (27-4), which advances to play Yorkville Christian (14-17) in a semifinal 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mustangs advanced with a wild 101-88 win over No. 12 Gardner-South Wilmington on Monday.

Sandwich 46, Aurora Central Catholic 44: At Sandwich in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Hall Regional, the Indians (18-12) survived to move into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal versus Port Byron Riverdale.

Nick Michalek sparked a second-half effort for an Indians team led on the night by Chance Lange’s 11 points, nine from Dom Rome and eight courtsy of Simeion Harris.

Flanagan-Cornell 68, Cissna Park 44: At Flanagan in the quarterfinals of the 1A St. Anne Regional, the host Falcons advanced to the regional host site with the convincing victory led by Logan Ruddy’s 23 points and 21 more from Kesler Collins.

The fourth-seeded Falcons will play the regional host St. Anne in Wednesday’s late semifinal, with opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.