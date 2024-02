More than 70 young musicians from across Bureau, Putnam and La Salle counties gathered on one stage Saturday in Illinois Valley Community College’s Cultural Centre for the 2024 Junior High Band Festival. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

More than 70 young musicians from across Bureau, Putnam and La Salle counties gathered on one stage Saturday in Illinois Valley Community College’s Cultural Centre for the 2024 Junior High Band Festival.

Before students performed in concert as a large ensemble for the first time, they spent the day in breakout instruction sessions with school music directors and rehearsing.

The concert was conducted by Phil Whaley, who directs the IVCC Wind Ensemble.

