Hall High School in Spring Valley named its Lil’ Abner and Daisy Mae of the 2024 Sadie Hawkins Dance. Lil’ Abner was Jack Curran; and Daisy Mae was Evelyn Bryant. (Photo provided by Kelli Curran)

Lil’ Abner was Jack Curran. His parents are Adam and Kelli Curran

Daisy Mae was Evelyn Bryant. Her parents are Tony Guisti and Carolyn and Brad Foster.