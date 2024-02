The Bureau County Fairgrounds will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Shaw Media file photo)

Cost is $10 per person. Children younger than 6 have no admission cost. Tickets will be sold at the door.