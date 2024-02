Western Factory Outlet in Utica opened at 801 U.S. 6 near the intersection of Route 178 with a grand reopening the weekend of Feb. 10. (Photo provided by Western Factory Outlet)

Western Factory Outlet in Utica opened at 801 U.S. 6 near the intersection of Route 178 with a grand reopening the weekend of Feb. 10.

The business owners said they are not completely done with their remodel, but the store now is open.

In business since 1977, Western Factory Outlet started in Mendota, then moved to Peru for 35 years, and now operates in Utica.

For more information on the business, call 815-224-2668 or go to https://www.facebook.com/westernfactoryoutlet1977