State Sen. Tom Bennett delivers valentines throughout his district

State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, traveled across his district to ensure the senior citizens in his district felt loved and remembered for Valentine’s Day. (Photo provided by Calyssa Richie)

State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, traveled across his district to ensure the senior citizens within it felt loved and remembered for Valentine’s Day.

Bennett said in a news release he was excited about the opportunity.

“The idea was to spread smiles and let seniors know that they are cared for by their communities, and we were beyond successful,” Bennett said in the news release.

This year, close to 60,000 valentines were collected total by all caucus members.

“I want to give a special thank you to everyone who was involved in creating and delivering these cards,” Bennett said. “Without the help of schools, churches and community members this would not have been possible.”

Bennett’s district includes Bureau, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Putnam, Tazewell, Will and Woodford counties.

State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, traveled across his district to ensure the senior citizens in his district felt loved and remembered for Valentine’s Day. (Photo provided by Calyssa Richie)