Letter: My passion for writing is focused on Jesus

Recently, the Bureau County Republican placed an ad in the paper numerous times, titled “Your voice matters.” It was an invitation to American citizens who have a passion for words and who like to write, believing everyone has stories to tell and opinions to share. The BCR also used to use a catchy play on words for those who wrote letters to the editor, “it’s your Write” replacing the word “right” with “write.”

Don’t you just love the First Amendment? If you don’t, you should. “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” So the BCR is acknowledging our right to free speech and inviting us to use it in the press.

Me, I have a passion for words and I “love” to write. Take the word “passion” for instance. In 2004 the epic biblical drama “The Passion of the Christ” hit Americas theaters.

The following mission statement is on the cover of our weekly church bulletin. “Bunker Hill Church is a multi-generational Bible-believing church inspiring people to know Jesus personally and pursue Him passionately.” There is that word “passion” again. Now look at the definition of the word “word.” It is “a single distinct meaningful element of speech or writing.”

My passion for writing is focused on the person of Jesus, who is Himself called the “Word.” Read John chapter 1, it is very rich! “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God – and the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory, as of the Only Begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”

Jesus is “a single distinct meaningful element” of “humanity” in that He is God manifest in the flesh. “Emanuel, God with us” (Matthew 1:23). And to all who receive Him He gives the “right” to become children of God (John 1:12). He brings meaningful purpose into people’s lives and adopts them into God’s family so that they become sons and daughters of God (2nd Corinthians 6:18).

As Christians we should be a voice for the unborn children in the womb (Proverbs 31:8-9), we should be a voice that cries out for Law and Order (Psalm 19:7-14), a voice that prays God’s protection over our borders and for our constitution. We shouldn’t be a people who just talk the talk but those who are doers of the Word (James 1:22). We should be a voice that prays for our church leaders and those who hold positions of authority in our government (1st Timothy 2:1-2). John the Baptist, whose voice thundered in the desert, woke a sleeping misguided people who were under the influence of religious hypocrites (Matthew 23:13-39). And Paul wrote, “Wake up O sleeper, rise up from the dead and Christ will shine on you” (Ephesians 5:14). Christians, let your voice be heard!

Ted Roberts, of Princeton